At the Class A level, two contenders in the west battled it out in Bismarck, as Legacy and St. Mary’s hoped to get an early leg up in the season.

WDA Volleyball Scores:

Legacy Sabers (3), St. Mary’s Saints (0)

Century Patriots (3), Williston Coyotes (0)

Minot Majettes (3), Mandan Braves (0)

Dickinson Midgets (3), Watford City Wolves (1)

Jamestown Blue Jays (3), Turtle Mountain Braves (0)

Class B Volleyball Scores:

Washburn (3), Wilton-Wing (1)

Surrey (3), Bottineau (2)

Drake-Anamoose (3), Nedrose (0)

Mohall/Lansford/Sherwood Mavericks (0), Kenmare/Bowbells Honkers (3)

Ray (3), Alexander (0)

South Prairie-Max (3), Westhope/Newburg (2)

St. John (0), Rugby (3)

North Shore-Plaza (0), Powers Lake-Burke Central Ranchers (3)





