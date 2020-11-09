Volleyball: Beulah aiming to be more aggressive during postseason

Beulah’s volleyball team won its play in game for the region tournament this week.

The Miners go into the regional tournament as the number five seed after being the number four seed the last two seasons. The Miners focus going into their next tournament match is being more aggressive, and making sure they finish points out when it counts.

“We’re talking about having that confidence. Get up there, swing, hit the ball,” head coach Brian Filibeck said. “At this point in the season the team that’s going to hit the ball the hardest, and the most consistently typically is going to win. Tipping it and pushing it, that ain’t going to get the job done, so that’s our big goal. “

The Miners travel to play Bowman County on Tuesday.

