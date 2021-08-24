Volleyball: Beulah and Hazen excited to start the season with Coal Country Invite

Volleyball season officially tips off this week with tournaments getting started across the state.

The biggest tournament at the Class B level will be the Coal Country Invitational held in Hazen and Beulah. The two schools will host 16 teams from across North Dakota.

After not being able to compete in tournaments last year, players and coaches are excited for the opportunity to play in them in 2021.

“It’s very good to just get a lot of playing in a short amount of time and see where girls in the mix they can go in our lineup and try some different things,” Hazen head coach Alison Smith said. “So it’s a great way to start the season.”

“Tournaments help with building our team chemistry and seeing who works good with who, in what spot, and it just helps to have them back because it helps us prepare for games coming up,” Beulah senior Kinsey Zuroff said.

The Coal Country Invitational runs all day Saturday in Hazen and Beulah.