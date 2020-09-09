Volleyball: Beulah leaning on experience in their 2020 campaign

Beulah’s volleyball season is off to a pretty good start so far this year with a 2-0 record, and part of that is due to having an experienced team.

The Miners have six seniors on this year’s roster after losing a couple of starters to last year’s senior class. Head coach Brian Filibeck says the team is still working around lineups as summer camps were cut short, which he says is an even bigger reason the senior class has to step up and lead the way.

“Just having that experience, you know when things get tough how do we dig in, and when things are going downhill how do we stop that and get going back uphill,” head coach Brian Filibeck said. “We have a couple of other seniors that have got some playing time, so I think that way I feel like our experience is pretty solid.”

The Miners return to the court at home against Hettinger Scranton Thursday.