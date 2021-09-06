Volleyball: Beulah poised for success with a new threat in 2021

Beulah is back on the volleyball court again. A 15-5 team last year looking to break through for a region title in 2021, and this season they have a new threat.

“This could be the tallest team I think I’ve had in all the years I’ve coached,” Miners’ head coach Brian Filibeck said.

The Miners’ roster has five players listed at 5’9″ or taller. That’s something that will be an advantage on the defensive side of the net.

“Blocking helps tremendously with passing, we can slow the ball down,” senior Ally Walcker said. “We have lots of tall even incoming freshmen and sophomores from last year.”

“Our defensive system is kind of — our back row is based off where our positioned a lot of times, so I think we’re going to keep that in play and I’m just hoping we can stop more balls at the net and not have to dig, dig, dig all night,” Filibeck explained.

The Miners’ return three starters from last season’s team, so they’re filling roles and rotating players to new positions, but that added height makes it easier on seventh year head coach Brian Filibeck.

“It’s exciting to see what kind of combination we can come up with and what’s going to work and what kind of chemistry is going to work the best for the team,” Filibeck said.

Beulah knows what’s best. They just have to find the right recipe to get back to the state tournament for the first time since 2013.

“I just think we have a really good chance because we have a lot of girls with a lot of talent,” senior Kinsey Zuroff said. “We have very powerful hitters and we have multiple. Not just one person that teams are going to focus on, so it’s really hard to defend us.”

The Miners return to the court against Hettinger-Scranton on Thursday.