Volleyball: Beulah returns three starters in 2021

Beulah Volleyball is a consistent contender in region 7, and this year they’re confident they’ll be in the mix for a region title once again.

The Miners return a lot of experienced players with 3 starters coming back, but they have a nice mix with 12 freshmen moving onto the court this season. Head coach Brian Filibeck says the team’s confidence is as high as it’s ever been for a new season.

“We’ve got a nice squad. We’ve got 32 out this year,” says Filibeck. “Our seniors have a lot of experience. All four have seen court time last year. Three more so starting and then one got a little playing time, but I think they’re all going to contribute definitely big time this year.”

