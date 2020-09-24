Volleyball: Beulah undefeated behind high powered offense

Beulah’s volleyball team is off to a hot start this season. A big part of their success is a lineup with athleticism that the Miners have never had before.

“We’ve got a lot of girls that can jump and move, and it’s not just a couple, it’s all,” head coach Brian Filibeck said. “We’ve got so many hitters, and having that it’s a great problem to have because we just have hitters coming out of the woodwork.”

The 6-0 start is a testament to the team’s improved offense. Something the Miners have focused on early in the year.

“I think our passing is getting better and setting,” senior Sadie McGraw said. “We’re working really hard on those two things.”

The Miners are trying to take advantage of their athleticism on offense by playing faster creating a quicker tempo to keep defenses on their feet.

“Speed is definitely something we have,” senior Olivia Martens said. “We have a lot of quick offenses so it throws other teams off because they aren’t there in time, or even on defense when we’re there and ready we’ll be able to use it.”

“It helps the game go faster if you have the right mentality and skills to do it,” McGraw said.

Playing faster has led to more playing time for other players. Filibeck says he has nine or more girls that can get on the court at any time, which will be an advantage in close games.

“This year I think we’re a lot more balanced where a lot of girls can come in and continue to play at a high level of play instead of being tired when we’re in set three or four,” Filibeck said.

The Miners hope their offense can power them to a higher seed in the regional tournament. It’s staying in games mentally that Filibeck believes will be their biggest hurdle.

“We’ve been to the regional tournament,” Filibeck said. “We’ve gotten knocked out of the quarterfinals, and getting to the semifinals and getting that comfort of just ‘hey we’re here, and it’s another game.’ Knowing we can do it and believing in ourselves. They’ve got the ability. Now we just have to prove it.”

The Miners face Dickinson Trinity on Thursday.