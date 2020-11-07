Volleyball: Beulah wins regional play-in game to keep season alive

The Beulah Miners had one chance to keep their season alive, and they took advantage of it. The Miners defeated Mott-Regent with a 3-0 sweep Friday to advance in the region seven tournament.

The Miners will travel to play Bowman County on Tuesday.

