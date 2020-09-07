Volleyball: Bishop Ryan bringing a new attitude with regional title hopes

The Bishop Ryan Lady Lions Volleyball team is coming off a fourth-place finish in District last season.

Head Coach Nicholas Theis adds although the team made it to regionals, they are trying to improve and go deeper in the tournament. Coach Thesis says the Lions came into this season with a new attitude.

“A lot of passion and Fire, they’ve been playing really hard and they have been competing,” says Head Coach Nicholas Theis. “They brought the energy up another level and that is something we really asked a lot of them for last year and so I think they have bought into that more this year and they are stepping up.

“We been really focusing on having a positive attitude at practice and just play every point like it’s our last point we will ever play,” adds Outside Hitter Maddie Hedberg. “Keep the energy up because it helps keep us happy and playing good.”

The Lions are back in action against Bottineau on Thursday.

