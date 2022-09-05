The Bishop Ryan Lions Volleyball team started the regular season how every team wants to, with a win.

The Lions beat the Velva Aggies in 3 sets.

With Region 6 play in full swing, they are focused on building their confidence on the court against everyone they play.

“We know how good we can be we just got to come out and play we can’t let other teams dictate us we have to dictate the other team,” Setter Magee Rovig said.



“Just having strong hitters a good attitudes doing good with the back row kind of just working on our skills and doing the small things so the big things become easier,” Outside Hitter Chinelo Udekwe.