Volleyball: Bishop Ryan Lady Lions looking to stay hot as the postseason nears

The Bishop Ryan Lady Lions are having a great season and looking to keep it going as the regular season comes to an end. The Lady Lions have just one loss in the region and in district play.

The girls are busy preparing for a rematch against Beulah from earlier in the season, which they won.

Head coach Nick Theis said since their first matchup they’ve adjusted their plan of attack and they are prepared to go more than three sets.

“They are going to be a loud gym and they are a very talented program, they have a tall block so we’re going to have to cover really well,” Theis said. “Finish long volleys, I expect us to have some good long volleys and kind of stick out a gritty night.

“They have super tall girls they put up good blocks, so we’re going to have to work on seeing open spots and hitting around the block. I know I’m going to have to work on hitting around the block a lot,” Chinelo Udekwe, outside hitter, said.

The Lions travel to Beulah Thursday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.