The number two seed of the District 12 Tournament is Bishop Ryan, finishing the regular season 23-13, with only one loss coming in district play.

In last year’s District 12 tourney, the Lady Lions were relegated to the region qualifier portion of the bracket after a five set loss to DLB, but Bishop Ryan went on to qualify for the Region Tournament, where they upset top seed Our Redeemer’s.

The team said valuable lessons can be learned in postseason losses.

When we lost the district semi-final, we got to that fifth set and we stopped swinging. So that when it happened in the region semi-final before the fifth set started, we just talked about last time we were here, we stopped swinging, we have to keep swinging, and the girls came out and they had one of the best sets we’ve seen all year,” Head Coach Nicholas Theis said.

Learn from a loss, but don’t let it consume you and make you play bad, just use the motivation or the anger or whatever motivations you have from the loss and channel that to play even better next time,” Junior Outside Hitter Chinelo Udekwe said.

Bishop Ryan is the two seed in the tournament, taking on Lewis & Clark in round one.