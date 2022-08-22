To the volleyball court … and Bishop Ryan faces the challenge of replacing seniors Sydney Upton and Berkley Lundeen … who helped last year’s squad reach the Region Six Final … where they fell to Des Lacs-Burlington in four sets.

This years team isn’t brand new to the varsity court … and the returners hope to use last year’s experience for a better finish in 2022.

“We feel like Sydney and Berkley left us in a great spot, but we feel like these girls got a lot of court time, and so even though they maybe didn’t touch the ball every time, they got to feel the game and they got to feel the excitement, and so I’m hoping that their nerves can stay calm and that they realize how talented we can be.”

“We’re learning from what we did right and what we did wrong and since there’s people returning we still have the motivation and the wanting to get back from not having the ending we wanted, and I think we’re kind of passing that down so everyone’s like motivated.”