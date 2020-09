In a big night of Class B volleyball, the focus was on some intriguing matchups in the Minot area.

Bishop Ryan was able to go on the road and defeat the Cardinals of Nedrose, 3-1.

Our Redeemer’s welcomed their neighbors of the south in Hazen, where they were able to win in straight sets.

Surrey was also at home, hosting senior night and the Bottineau Stars, winning 3-1.