Volleyball: Bismarck and Century battle for First

It’s a big night in the WDA, with the top two teams matching up at Bismarck High between the Demons and the Patriots.

Tuesday’s Class A Scores:
Bismarck Demons (0), Century Patriots (3)
Minot Majettes (2), Legacy Sabers (3)
Mandan Braves (3), St. Mary’s Saints (1)
Williston Coyotes (0), Dickinson Midgets (3)
Turtle Mountain Bravettes (3), Devils Lake Firebirds (0)

Tuesday’s Class B Scores:
Our Redeemer’s Knights (3), Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers (1)
Lewis & Clark Bombers (3), MLS Mavericks (1)
Drake/Anamoose Raiders (3), Rugby Panthers (2)
Bishop Ryan Lions (3), South Prairie Royals (1)

