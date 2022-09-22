It was another busy night in the WDA, with 10 teams in action, including a top four matchup between Bismarck and Jamestown that went the distance.
WDA Volleyball Scores:
|Bismarck Demons
|2
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|3
|Final
|Turtle Mountain Braves
|0
|Minot Majettes
|3
|Final
|Watford City Wolves
|3
|Mandan Braves
|2
|Final
|Williston Coyotes
|0
|St. Mary’s Saints
|3
|Final
|Dickinson Midgets
|0
|Century Patriots
|3
|Final
Class B Volleyball Scores:
|Our Redeemer’s Knights
|3
|Bishop Ryan Lions
|0
|Final
|South Prairie Royals
|1
|Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers
|3
|Final
|Tioga Pirates
|0
|Kenmare-Bowbells Honkers
|3
|Final
|Drake-Anamoose Raiders
|0
|Bottineau Stars
|3
|Final
|MLS Mavericks
|3
|Surrey Mustangs
|1
|Final
|TGU Titans
|0
|Velva Aggies
|3
|Final
|Westhope/Newburg Eagles
|3
|Nedrose Cardinals
|1
|Final
|Powers Lake-Burke Central Ranchers
|3
|Stanley Bluejays
|1
|Final
|Lewis & Clark Bombers
|0
|Glenburn Panthers
|3
|Final
|Harvey/Wells County Hornets
|0
|New Rockford-Sheyenne Rockets
|3
|Final