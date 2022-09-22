It was another busy night in the WDA, with 10 teams in action, including a top four matchup between Bismarck and Jamestown that went the distance.

WDA Volleyball Scores:

Bismarck Demons2Jamestown Blue Jays3Final
Turtle Mountain Braves0Minot Majettes3Final
Watford City Wolves3Mandan Braves2Final
Williston Coyotes0St. Mary’s Saints3Final
Dickinson Midgets0Century Patriots3Final

Class B Volleyball Scores:

Our Redeemer’s Knights3Bishop Ryan Lions0Final
South Prairie Royals1Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers3Final
Tioga Pirates0Kenmare-Bowbells Honkers3Final
Drake-Anamoose Raiders0Bottineau Stars3Final
MLS Mavericks3Surrey Mustangs1Final
TGU Titans 0Velva Aggies3Final
Westhope/Newburg Eagles3Nedrose Cardinals1Final
Powers Lake-Burke Central Ranchers3Stanley Bluejays1Final
Lewis & Clark Bombers0Glenburn Panthers3Final
Harvey/Wells County Hornets0New Rockford-Sheyenne Rockets3Final