Volleyball: Bismarck finding talent from their younger players

This season’s tournament will be played at the host sites for the quarter and semi-finals, so finishing in the top four will be bigger than ever.

Bismarck has found themselves in 5th after winning 8 out of their last 10 matches. One of the X-factors has been sophomore middle hitter Brook Curtis, who has made an impact in a big way.

“I think I’ve definitely developed getting to my blocks,” says Curtis. “I listen to what the coaches say.”

“This year she made JV and sat out due to an injury,” says head coach Brianna Kline. “Came back and started varsity for us. So it’s fun to watch her grow and grow in her confidence and her skill as well.”

