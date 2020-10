The Legacy Sabers returned to action after a few postponements, to face the suddenly hot Bismarck Demons.

The first set was back and forth, with the Demons taking it by a score of 26-24, vaulting them to a road sweep 3-0.

Jamestown was able to sweep Minot at home, and in Class B, the Surrey Mustangs defeated the South Prairie Royals, 3-1.