Volleyball: Bismarck hands Century first WDA loss of the season

Bismarck came into tonight looking for revenge against a Century team that handed them a loss at home a little over a month ago.
The Demons came out firing, winning two tight sets, putting the pressure on the Patriots early and often. Century came back to win a very close third set, 25-22, before the Demons put it away in the fourth, winning 3-1.
This ended the Patriots’ two-plus year-long winning streak in the WDA.
Tuesday Volleyball Scores:
Century Patriots (1), Bismarck Demons (3)
St. Mary’s Saints (3), Mandan Braves (0)
Turtle Mountain Braves (0), Legacy Sabers (3)
Dickinson Midgets (3), Williston Coyotes (0)
Watford City Wolves (0), Minot Majettes (3)