Volleyball: Bismarck State College makes it 10 in a row with win over Lake Region State

The Mystics host the Lake Region State Royals for their final home game of the regular season. The ladies clinched the Mon-Dak region regular-season title with their win on Monday.
Wednesday score:
Bismarck State (3), Lake Region State (0)
by: Phil BenottiPosted: / Updated:
