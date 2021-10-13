Volleyball: Bismarck State College makes it 10 in a row with win over Lake Region State

The Mystics host the Lake Region State Royals for their final home game of the regular season. The ladies clinched the Mon-Dak region regular-season title with their win on Monday.

Wednesday score:
Bismarck State (3), Lake Region State (0)

