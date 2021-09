The Bismarck State Mystics played their first home conference game of the season on Labor Day, taking on Miles Community College.

With the game tied at two sets apiece, the front-line offense came to life in the third, with big kills from Reile Payne and Megan Klein.

Jossi Meyer ended up sealing the third set win on back-to-back points, once on a block, and then with a kill.

BSC defeated Miles CC 3-1, with the Mystics facing Dawson Community College on Wednesday night at the Armory.