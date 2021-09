The Bismarck State College Mystics are the hottest team in the Mon-Dak Conference, entering Wednesday night with sole possession of first place.

After a slow start against Williston State, the Mystics leaned on their attack from the outside, overpowering the Teton front-line defense.

Bismarck State ended up taking the match at home 3-0, making it their 10th win in their last 11 games.