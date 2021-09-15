Volleyball: Bismarck’s Payton Foster is catching on quickly to her setter role at the varsity level

The Bismarck Demons haven’t lost a game in the WDA, including a huge road win over Mandan on opening night.

Bismarck is lead by a ton of senior talent, but they are leaning on first-year starter at setter Payton Foster, who is adjusting to the new level of competition.

“Last year, I was running a 5:1 on JV too,” says junior Payton Foster. “So I’m used to it. It’s different for varsity because it’s faster-paced and a higher level, but I think we’re doing a pretty good job with it.”

“She’s really taken that and taken it as a leadership opportunity,” says head coach Brianna Kline. “And she controls our offense. She does well in the back row on defense and she spreads the ball around in the front row.”