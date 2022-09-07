The Bismarck Demons enter this week in the Class A Volleyball polls despite a huge overhaul of their roster from a year ago.

Bismarck leans on a style of volleyball that grinds rallies and sets, and it all starts with the defense. That’s how Bismarck was able to snap a two-season-long win streak over Century last season. To repeat this year’s success, it all starts with competition no matter who is across the net.

“Not only against the opponent, but even in our own gym they’re very competitive,” says HC Brianna Kline. “They want to keep that ball alive and you can see when it drops that they’re motivated to get the next one.”

“Right away, we focus on platform passing,” says Setter Payton Foster. “So just making sure that we get our arms in the platform and in a good spot so that we get a good angle on the ball.”

Class A Volleyball Polls:

1. West Fargo Sheyenne (7)

2. Century (1)

3. Fargo North

4. Bismarck (1)

5. Jamestown