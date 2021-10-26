Volleyball: Bombers relying on seniors to help lead team through postseason

Lewis and Clark started the 2021 season off hot winning six of their first seven games. Towards the end of the season, they have faced harder opponents.

Head Coach Sabrina Jenson said heading into the postseason they know what they need to continue doing and what they need to improve on.

“Our serve receive is something that is really trustable, our defense is something really trustable,” Sabrina said. “I think that one thing going forward is just focusing on our side of the court, it’s so easy to strive on what the other team is doing and the intensity of the other team so that’s a big factor for us going forward.”

With their district being very competitive the Bombers said they can’t beat themselves when on the court.

“The first thing that we know is District 12 is never ever going to be an easy district, there is never going to be an easy team in the district, so every game that we come to we have to show up with the intent to work our hardest and play to win,” Natalie Helfrich, Senior setter, said.

“We definitely have a very competitive district and region so our big thing going into that is to be confident, to go in expecting it to be a challenge from every team that we face, and to not underestimate anybody including ourselves,” Jenson said.

Having most of their team return this season, they are leaning on the seniors to help lead the team to their first district and region championship since 2003.

“I think it’s a huge thing we’ve lacked before because last year we had no seniors so coming up and having 11 seniors this year has been a huge change and we’ve played on the court so it’s not just two or three that’s leading it’s everybody can step up and lead this year,” Cashley Brown, Senior outside hitter, said.

This season, the Bombers saw a whole new coaching staff, and seniors Emily Wilson and Natalie Helfrich said that has made the team better.

“I think they’ve been really helpful and they’ve taught me things that a lot of other coaches haven’t and they’ve been really kind and really set our team up for districts,” Emily Wilson said.

“It’s been really nice because they’re all a cohesive team instead of varsity, JV and c squad coach it’s like the coaches so it’s been really nice because they all run different drills everything is together which is really nice to see,” Helfrich said.

The Bombers open District play on Thursday, Oct. 28 against South Prairie. All District 12 games will be played at the Minot Auditorium.