Volleyball: Bottineau has a familiar face with new head coach

The Bottineau Stars Volleyball team has a new leader in first-year head coach Becky Moen.

Moen takes over after being an assistant for seven years and she is looking to move players around to different positions this season. The Stars are looking to speed up their offense while strengthening their defense to make sure they’re covering all spots. But Bottineau is looking to finish at the top three in District.

“Dedication definitely being here at practice,” says Moen. “Putting in a 100% effort every day. I told the girls every time you walk in the gym, leave a little bit better than you were when you came in.”

Bottineau’s season opener against South Prairie has been moved from Tuesday to September 28th.