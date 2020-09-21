Volleyball: Bottineau taking on blue-collar attitude towards season

The Bottineau Stars Volleyball team is 2-3 this season and they have their sights set on finishing in the top three in their district.

They know showing up and working hard every day will be key in reaching that goal. Head Coach Becky Moen says her team is led by six seniors. She adds she will lean heavily on that core group.

“They’re going to be our role models,” says Moen. “Captains and our leaders on the court and off the court.”

“I can help them out,” says libero Sabra Peterson. “And help them get better and stuff like that.”

“Trying to lead with positivity,” says middle hitter Whitni Peck. “And to encourage them to be able to make mistakes and then shake them off afterwards and just have fun.”

The Stars host Newburg/Westhope Tuesday at 7pm.

