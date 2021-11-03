Volleyball: Bowman County hoping to play spoiler in region 7

Volleyball teams are gearing up for region tournaments, and the Bowman County Bulldogs are hoping to play spoiler in region seven.

The Bulldogs sit in third behind Beulah and Dickinson Trinity with an 8-2 record in the region. Head Coach Phil Weldele says the biggest focus going into the postseason is starting matches faster, so they don’t have to play from behind.

“We’re really focusing on having good intensity in practice from the get-go,” Weldele said. “Sometimes we start some matches a little slow, so we’re working on that and then continuing the intensity throughout practice.”

Players say their biggest focus on the court is serving. The Bulldogs feel like that’s the area where they can make up the most points on the court.

“We need to get that down before tournament play, because I know there’s been a few games where it hasn’t been the best,” senior Alison Hoff said. “People don’t look at serves the same way as others do, but serving that’s how you start the game. That’s how you get points.”

The Bulldogs are awaiting their first-round matchup. They’ll know their opponent once the region seven play-in games happen this week.