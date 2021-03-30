Volleyball: BSC advances to region title game, Dakota College at Bottineau falls in semifinals

Mon-Dak conference volleyball playoffs were the center of attention Monday night in North Dakota.

In Bismarck, the Bismarck State College Mystics hosted Miles Community College for a chance to play in the region 13 title game. The Mystics won with a 3-0 sweep, giving them a seventh consecutive win.

Meanwhile, Dakota College at Bottineau traveled to play North Dakota State College of Sciences to see who would face BSC in the title game. NDSCS came out with a 3-0 sweep.

BSC will travel to take on NDSCS for the region 13 championship on Wednesday night.

