Bismarck State will play at the DII National Tournament Thursday morning when they tip off against Cowley College.

The Mystics are poised to make a similar quarterfinal run like back in 2019, led by Region XIII MVP Camaryn Beasley at setter. It’s a whole new experience for these players, but they are up for the task.

“Every goal that we’ve achieved there’s been this want and a hunger to get it,” says Beasley. “I think everyone just works super, super hard.”

“This was a huge goal of ours,” says DS Eden Schlinger. “And to finally accomplish it and to be here, it feels surreal. We know this is the end of the season.”

“I think as long as everybody does their role or their job and encourages everybody else to do the same for themselves, then, who knows, maybe we’ll be playing Saturday night at 6:30, we’ll see,” says HC Kyle Kuether.