Volleyball: BSC Mystics back on the court after a short summer break

The BSC Mystics made their return to the court just a few months after completing their 2020 campaign in the spring.

It’s a quick turnaround, and the players that are back on the court for BSC feel like they are in volleyball shape already, but they’re glad the distractions of last season are behind them, ready to focus on the game they love.

“This year, I mean, even today, just walking into the locker room and seeing all of our stuff in our lockers,” says Sophomore Abbi Kopp. “It’s just such a different and exciting feeling, that I’m just like, finally.”

“We just want 100 percent effort,” says head coach Kyle Keuther. “We know that we’re not going to get every kill. We’re not going to get every ace. We’re going to make mistakes. But we just want to instill the attitude that we’re going to play 100 percent.”