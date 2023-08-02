The BSC Mystics make their return to practice after a finish at the national tournament a year ago.

Wednesday was an optional practice for the Mystics before the full roster returned to the gym, a roster full of plenty of new faces. While losing top-tier players like Cam Beasley, Reile Payne and Jenna Rust, Head Coach Kyle Kuether is confident in the talent that is returning as well as the new freshman class, including five selections from this summer’s Optimist all-star game.

“We got a lot of talent coming in and it’s just getting everybody on the same page with the same kind of defensive, the same offensive stuff but volleyball is a pretty simple sport,” says Kuether. “As long as you keep the ball off the floor, that’s the goal of every player.”

New players mean new roles on this team. The Mystics will be looking towards a few veterans to lead the way. Emily DeGree has been named captain, and Staci Kempenich, the Dickinson alum will get the opportunity to be the main setter, a role she’s been looking forward to for over a year.

“As a setter, you just kind of the quarterback of the court,” says Staci Kempenich. “I have to get back into leading my team and keeping us up during games and just keeping good spirits.”

“Her and coach Val, they spent a lot of time together just working on hand placement stuff, timing, and tempo with her hitters,” says Kuether. “She put in a lot of work this spring and it won’t go unnoticed. She’s a different player, she has a lot of confidence I feel like this year.”