The BSC Mystics get practices going on Wednesday with one goal in mind, to take away the sting of an early postseason exit.

BSC will have depth, and a large sophomore class, so motivating the team won’t be hard at the start.

“The way we lost last year, it still drives me to be honest,” says HC Kyle Kuether. “That’s a game I still think about even a year later now. I know a lot of the sophomores are grinding to get back and get back to that spot and hopefully win this year. I think that loss last year was what’s really driving the sophomores.”

The BSC Mystic Invite gets going on August 19th, where they play a rematch with Miles Community College, the team that knocked them out a year ago.