The Bismarck State College Mystics came into tonight having not lost to Miles CC in three meetings this season, but a tough night on the court lead to their elimination from the Region XIII Tournament.

In the first set, BSC put together a key stretch of seven straight points, leading to a 1-0 lead in the match.

However, three straight close sets ended in a Pioneer win, ending the Mystics season, falling at home 3-1.