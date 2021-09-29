Volleyball: Center-Stanton is staying consistent in a wide-open region

The Center-Stanton Volleyball team is leading the way in a highly competitive region five this season. The Wildcats sit as only one of two teams that haven’t lost in the region this year.

But they know tough games are ahead. With over a month left in the season, players are preaching consistency night in and night out.

“In that Washburn game we kept them at six points in the first set,” says Middle Hitter Breanna Vosberg. “We shot through that game. The next set was, it was a little rough for us and it was basically us coming in saying ‘Girls, let’s focus, this is your ball, let’s take it”

“I said you have to look at each match as being very important,” says head coach Janet Erhardt. “Because every set, every point matters because if it comes down to a tie, it’s how many games, how many sets did you give up and how many points did you score. So they know the importance of it and they know it’s an even region.”