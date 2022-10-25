The Century Patriots entered the night with a chance to clinch the WDA regular season title, needing to beat their crosstown rivals, the Bismarck Demons.

WDA Volleyball Scores:

Bismarck Demons0Century Patriots3Final
Mandan Braves0St. Mary’s Saints3Final
Williston Coyotes3Dickinson Midgets1Final

Class B Volleyball Scores:

Glenburn Panthers1Nedrose Cardinals3Final
TGU Titans3St. John Woodchucks0Final
#8 Garrison Troopers3Washburn Cardinals0Final
Powers Lake-Burke Central Ranchers3Trenton Tigers0Final