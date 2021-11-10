Volleyball: Century feeling confident going into WDA tournament

It should come as no surprise that Century’s volleyball team is once again the top seed entering the WDA tournament this year, and the Patriots know the target is on their backs.

Even after a loss to Bismarck two weeks ago the Patriots are still feeling good going into the postseason. They say turning things around and ending the season with back-to-back wins was just what they needed.

“It’s obviously just a big confidence booster,” junior Claire Bauman said. “We need all the hype to be at the top obviously, and i think that we all did really well. We all played our best and that’s a great way to end the regular season.”

“The energy is definitely very high. We have a very high level of practices right now, so it’s a lot of fun,” senior Macy Fridgen said. “It’s just fun because it’s all high intensity, we can really break down every skill again.”

Century opens the WDA tournament against eighth seeded Dickinson on Thursday.