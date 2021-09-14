Volleyball: Century keeps their win streak alive

Century returned home for a tilt with the St. Mary’s Saints, hoping to push their historic winning streak to 35 games.
Tuesday Volleyball Scores:
Century Patriots (3), St. Mary’s Saints (0)
Jamestown Blue Jays (3), Mandan Braves (1)
Shiloh Christian (3), Wilton-Wing (1)
Heart River (3), Grant County (0)
New Salem-Almont (0), Center-Stanton (3)
Glen Ullin/Hebron (1), Dickinson Trinity (3)
Washburn (3), Flasher (0)
Kenmare Honkers (3), Glenburn Panthers (0)
TGU Titans (3), South Prairie Royals (0)
Minnesota-Crookston Golden Eagles (3), Minot State Beavers (0)
Nedrose Cardinals (3), Rugby Panthers (1)
DLB Lakers (3), Ray Jays (1)
St. John Woodchucks (0), Harvey/Wells County Hornets (3)