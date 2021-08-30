Volleyball: Century leaning on their dynamic hitters for another title bid

When it comes to volleyball, Century hasn’t lost in almost two years. But with a bunch of new starters on this year’s team, it’s all about the attack that can help them go back-to-back.

The winning streak for Century continued over the weekend, going 7-0 in the East West Crossover. But that’s not what they are talking about at Patriots practice. 2021 is a new season, with a new look to the starting line up.

“Our hitters are back,” says head coach Jamie Zastoupil. “A lot of our hitters are back with Macy and Claire and Logan coming back. And then, just kind of some new faces stepping in that kind of go a little time last year here and there with COVID and the situations we had there. Now being regulars on the court for us, so that’ll be fun.”

These players recognize what they are capable of. Senior setter Abby Fletcher is excited to work with this group.

“This hitter group is insane I think,” says S/OPP Abby Fletcher. “They have tremendous power and a lot of them, I was working with last year. So we all have that chemistry together and we’ve been working together for a while so.”

“As a middle, I really like to connect with my setters,” says MH Macy Fridgen. “That’s the most important thing as a middle. So yeah, just over the summer, making connections with my setters just to get more reps on the ball.”

What excites head coach Jamie Zastoupil is they way they can attack, running a more dynamic offense than in season’s past.

“I think we’re going to be really good in our back row,” says Zastoupil. “Which I don’t think we’re really known for. That’s going to be different having so many options for that back row. Normally we can really rely on that libero. I think this year, we’re really going to have a lot of options in that back row.”

What Century will look to avoid is long rallies, teams hoping to tire them out and steal a set or two, hitters seeking to be more accurate when they approach the net.

“At this level, everyone is putting up a big block,” says Fridgen. “As middles and especially outsides and right sides so I guess everywhere, you really have to see that block, because there’s that big block on the other side of the net. So it’s important to visualize the block and make cuts around it.”

Century will start their pursuit of another state title with their home opener tomorrow night against the Williston Coyotes.