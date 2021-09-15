Volleyball: Century leans on veteran leadership at the setter position

On the volleyball court, the Century Patriots are once again off to a hot start this season, sitting at a perfect 12-0.

The Patriots have leaned on a balanced attack, one that flows through veteran leadership at the setter position. Senior Abby Fletcher says it’s more than just physical skills needed to play the position.

“As a setter, you just have to know the court,” says senior Abby Fletcher. “You have to know your hitters. You have to know where everything is. You have to see the blockers. And I just think that you always have to have your brain working, constantly thinking about what’s going on in the game.”

“When you can get it in their hands and you get the confidence built up in the hitter, that’s really going to run that offense for sure,” says head coach Jamie Zastoupil. “Which leads into your defense. So I think just that combination of trust amongst teammates.”