Volleyball: Century poised for another state title chance

Century’s volleyball program is no stranger to success, making the state tournament each of the last ten years, and winning six state titles in that same time span.

“We have a really big target on our backs,” says junior Claire Bauman. “So we’re using that as all the motivation and fuel to just push us up.”

The Century Patriots have a huge target on their backs, winning five of the last state six state championships, and that big-game experience is something that’s irreplaceable.

“It’s a lot easier since the nerves are calmed,” says senior Macy Fridgen. “A lot of us have some good experience playing in the postseason, so that helps, especially because we have a few younger players too, so it helps calm their nerves too, so they have someone else to lean on.”

The Patriots will be leaning on everyone as the number one seed in the state tournament, but the focus is up front, with eight girls listed at 5’10” or taller.

“We should have higher blocking percentages and higher blocking levels,” says Fridgen. “So we’ve really just been trying to get more touches on every ball and every point so it can help out our back row too.”

Claire Bauman and Macy Fridgen are a big part of that front row, with both players in the top 10 for blocks in the WDA, and they know their work up front will be needed this weekend.

“It’s really just fast movements,” says Bauman. “Just explosive jumping, getting your feet to the ball, setting and then just pressing over to six. We work a lot on that.”

But it won’t just be those two that the Patriots are relying on.

“We talk about a lot of depth on our team and it just overall helps when we have a lot of experienced players that can help out everyone else and it just helps maintain our confidence level.”

And confidence is sky high as the Patriots go for state title number nine.