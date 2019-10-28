Volleyball: Century rolling through the regular season

What an impressive run the Century volleyball team has been on since their first conference loss of the season.

Century has won their last 14 matches, which includes a two-point match against Jamestown on Oct. 15.

If you really want to look at their dominance, look at the set won versus set lost. That would be 44 sets won against only three sets lost.

The Patriots own the top spot in the WDA standings with 15 points. Overall they are 20-2. Even with their terrific stretch, the girls are still working on getting better.

“Where we are passing,” Markovic said.

“what shoulder for our hitters. Our defense, overall a lot. That’s what we work on a lot in this gym.”

Tomorrow, Century is at home against Watford City. Friday, they travel to Turtle Mountain for a two-point match.

