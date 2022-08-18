The Class A defending champs are going to have a whole new look in 2022, with eight seniors gone, there is a youth movement at Century.

That means the Patriots will rely more on senior leaders like Logan Nissley and Claire Bauman. Both players are excited about what has been brought at camp and know that this team will grow as the season goes along.

“I just think that it’s going to bring a lot of competition,” says Senior Claire Bauman. “A lot of younger faces trying to beat each other out, but that’s always a good thing. That intensity is always there, that urgency is there. I just think it’ll bring a lot of good things.”

“Not a lot of people have seen the talent in our gym,” says senior Logan Nissley. “But I think not having that streak, not having the pressure, things like that helps a lot on our youngsters I feel like. Just knowing that they can go out and play volleyball.”