The Century Patriots volleyball team added another trophy to their collection this weekend with a state championship win over West Fargo. The Patriots have now won the Class A state championship in five of the last six seasons.

The Patriots fell behind early to the Packers dropping the first set to make it 1-0. The Patriots rallied and won 3-1.

The Patriots finished the season with a perfect 22-0 record.

Century head coach Jamie Zastoupil was named the coach of the year for Class A.