Volleyball: Class B region champions crowned

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The bracket is officially set for the Class B volleyball state championship.

The Linton-HMB Lions defeated Carrington with a 3-0 sweep on Saturday to win the region three championship. The win keeps the Lions’ undefeated season alive, and gives them their first state tournament appearance since 2012.

In region five, it was the Flasher Bulldogs who came out on top. The Bulldogs defeated Wilton-Wing to win the region championship and earn a trip to state for a second consecutive season.

The region six championship went down to the wire, but it was Our Redeemer’s who pulled out a 3-2 win over Des Lacs-Burlington. The Knights earn their seventh straight state tournament appearance.

In region eight, Kenmare defeated Divide County 3-1. The Honkers are going to state for the first time since 2018.

Dickinson Trinity defeated Hettinger-Scranton 3-0 to win its fourth straight region championship.

The Class B volleyball state championships will be November 19-21 in Fargo.

