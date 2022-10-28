Day two of the Class B District Tournaments happened Friday, Oct. 28. Teams in Districts 11, 12, 15 & 16 all competing to keep their seasons alive and make it to the District Championship or a Regional Qualifier game on Monday, Oct. 31.
|District 11 Tournament
|#1 Bottineau Stars
|3
|#4 Newburg-Westhope Eagles
|1
|Final
|#2 Rugby Panthers
|3
|#3 Drake-Anamoose Raiders
|0
|Final
|#6 Nedrose Cardinals
|0
|#7 TGU Titans
|3
|Final
|District 12 Tournament
|#1 Our Redeemer’s Knights
|3
|#5 South Praire-Max Royals
|1
|Final
|#2 Bishop Ryan Lions
|3
|#3 DLB Lakers
|0
|Final
|#8 MLS Mavericks
|0
|#4 Surrey Mustangs
|3
|Final
|#7 Berthold Bombers
|3
|#6 Glenburn Panthers
|1
|Final
|District 15 Tournament
|#1 Trenton Tigers
|3
|#5 Alexander Comets
|0
|Final
|#2 New Town Eagles
|3
|#3 Williston Trinity Crusader
|1
|Final
|#8 White Shield Warriors
|0
|#4 Parshall Braves
|3
|Final
|#7 Mandaree Warriors
|0
|#6 North Shore-Plaza Wildcats
|3
|Final
|District 16 Tournament
|#1 Kenmare Honkers
|3
|#5 Stanley Blue Jays
|0
|Final
|#2 Divide County Maroons
|0
|#3 Powers Lake Ranchers
|3
|Final
The Demons got a road win in the Magi City on Friday.
Class A Volleyball Scores
|Mandan Braves
|0
|#1 Century Patriots
|3
|Final
|Minot Majettes
|2
|Bismarck Demons
|3
|Final
|#4 Legacy Sabers
|3
|Dickinson Midgets
|1
|Final
|Turtle Mountain Braves
|1
|Watford City Wolves
|3
|Final