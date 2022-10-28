Day two of the Class B District Tournaments happened Friday, Oct. 28. Teams in Districts 11, 12, 15 & 16 all competing to keep their seasons alive and make it to the District Championship or a Regional Qualifier game on Monday, Oct. 31.

District 11 Tournament #1 Bottineau Stars 3 #4 Newburg-Westhope Eagles 1 Final #2 Rugby Panthers 3 #3 Drake-Anamoose Raiders 0 Final #6 Nedrose Cardinals 0 #7 TGU Titans 3 Final

District 12 Tournament #1 Our Redeemer’s Knights 3 #5 South Praire-Max Royals 1 Final #2 Bishop Ryan Lions 3 #3 DLB Lakers 0 Final #8 MLS Mavericks 0 #4 Surrey Mustangs 3 Final #7 Berthold Bombers 3 #6 Glenburn Panthers 1 Final

District 15 Tournament #1 Trenton Tigers 3 #5 Alexander Comets 0 Final #2 New Town Eagles 3 #3 Williston Trinity Crusader 1 Final #8 White Shield Warriors 0 #4 Parshall Braves 3 Final #7 Mandaree Warriors 0 #6 North Shore-Plaza Wildcats 3 Final

District 16 Tournament #1 Kenmare Honkers 3 #5 Stanley Blue Jays 0 Final #2 Divide County Maroons 0 #3 Powers Lake Ranchers 3 Final

