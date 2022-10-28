Day two of the Class B District Tournaments happened Friday, Oct. 28. Teams in Districts 11, 12, 15 & 16 all competing to keep their seasons alive and make it to the District Championship or a Regional Qualifier game on Monday, Oct. 31.

District 11 Tournament
#1 Bottineau Stars3#4 Newburg-Westhope Eagles1Final
#2 Rugby Panthers3#3 Drake-Anamoose Raiders0Final
#6 Nedrose Cardinals0#7 TGU Titans3Final
District 12 Tournament
#1 Our Redeemer’s Knights3#5 South Praire-Max Royals1Final
#2 Bishop Ryan Lions3#3 DLB Lakers0Final
#8 MLS Mavericks0#4 Surrey Mustangs3Final
#7 Berthold Bombers3#6 Glenburn Panthers1Final
District 15 Tournament
#1 Trenton Tigers3#5 Alexander Comets0Final
#2 New Town Eagles3#3 Williston Trinity Crusader1Final
#8 White Shield Warriors0#4 Parshall Braves3Final
#7 Mandaree Warriors0#6 North Shore-Plaza Wildcats3Final
District 16 Tournament
#1 Kenmare Honkers3#5 Stanley Blue Jays0Final
#2 Divide County Maroons0#3 Powers Lake Ranchers3Final

The Demons got a road win in the Magi City on Friday.

Class A Volleyball Scores

Mandan Braves0#1 Century Patriots3Final
Minot Majettes2Bismarck Demons3Final
#4 Legacy Sabers3Dickinson Midgets1Final
Turtle Mountain Braves1Watford City Wolves3Final