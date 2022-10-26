Des Lacs-Burlington finished with a 5-2 record in it’s slate of district games.

Entering the postseason, the Lakers have the best overall record of any team in District 12 at 24-9 overall.

Most of their losses have come to top teams in the area, but DLB approaches every game with the same mindset.

“The biggest thing for us is to just play for every point, not worry about the big picture, because winning three sets to 25 is a lot of points that you have to score there. I tell the girls we have to play for every single point, and if we do that and if we do that and pick each other up, we can come out on top,” Head Coach Erica Moen said.

“Obviously it’s really good for us to play those higher level teams, especially to become better as a team. Definitely working together and talking to each other and going for every ball,” Senior Setter Laney Wahus said.

The Lakers play Glenburn in the first round of the District 12 Tournament