High school volleyball teams across the state are just starting their season this week. The Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers are coming off a trip to the state tournament.

This season they face the challenge of replacing the height at the net they lost from last year’s squad.

Head Coach Erica Moen said making up for the lost talent requires a team effort.

“The biggest thing is trying to fill those shoes and roles that they have. The biggest thing for us will be everyone is going to have to come ready to play every single night, we’re going to have to get production from everybody, and defense and setting and hitting it’s all going to have to come from everybody on the team,” Moen said.