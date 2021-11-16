Volleyball: Dickinson Trinity is back in the state tournament, ready for a title

Dickinson Trinity’s volleyball team is headed to the state tournament for the fifth consecutive season, but this year the Titans’ team looks much different.

They have a large group of sophomores helping lead the way along with their four seniors. The transition for the young group has brought on some challenges, but head coach Breanna Sisson says that’s what makes going to practice everyday fun.

“To see them just kind of learn as we go and ask some really deep questions,” says head coach Breanna Sisson. “For them being young to ask such knowledgeable questions already has been fun. Like I said, the learning process and watching those ‘aha’ moments every day in practice.”