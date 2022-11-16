The Dickinson Trinity Titans have made it six straight trips to the state tournament, but have yet to win a title.

Players on the team know they have the formula to change history, especially confident in their ability to serve receive. It’s the defensive sets that will be tested against a fundamentally sound Kenmare team.

“They have a setter that’s really smooth,” says HC Breanna Sisson. “So at any point, she’s going to put it on her hitters or she’s going to take it on second contact. So we need to be aware and be able to read their offense as best as we can.”

“They’re super clean,” says MH Ava Jahner. “You know they’re always going to send something over that’s going to challenge us. So really, we need to control what’s happening over on our side and put something back over the net that they’re going to struggle with.”

“You know, I think our defense can really help get the ball up,” says Setter Delaney Deschamp. “They just play really quick and really clean. So it will be really fun playing them again.”